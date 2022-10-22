After a brief hiatus, TasteofALL Charleston, the longstanding, annual premier food event, returned to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel and Kanawha Boulevard this past Saturday. It was a welcome part of the multi-day FestivALL FALL celebration.
The sunny, but a touch brisk, weather was perfect for dining in or out, as guests were treated to vendors both in the hotel ballroom and lining the street directly outside.
There were stellar offerings to enjoy, among them the fried feta. It has been a Taste favorite since the introduction by Adelphia Sports Bar and Grill owner, Deno Stanley.
Macaroni and cheese of various flavors, signature meatballs and specialty food truck fare tempted diners.
Which entrée could be considered the best? The official winner from the Taste committee has been announced as the meatball entree from Restaurant Abruzzi.
The short stack consisted of a crostini, the bread originating from Charleston Bread. It served as a support for the restaurant’s house-made meatball and was finished with a garnish of a flavorful basil pesto.
As an interested diner this year, the old judge in me did make an unsolicited evaluation that afternoon to myself and found my standout.
The vibrant Zuppa Tuscano from Chef Chase Collier at Restaurant Abruzzi won my tossup between his soup and arancini.
The Zuppa was a delectable blend of Charleston’s own Angelo’s Old World Sausage, fresh kale and soft potatoes. There was a hint of heat in the killer broth.
As mentioned, another not-to-be-missed offering from Collier that day was his arancini. In this tidbit, tender risotto is wrapped around a soft cheese, then shaped like a meatball, crisply breaded and quickly cooked.
Adding to the arancini’s presentation was a dollop of the restaurant’s knockout, home-style marinara. The rice treatment is a labor-intense food item rarely seen on Italian menus.
I was told by Collier that his sous chef, Russell Hayes, is pizza king at Abruzzi. “It took me a while, but I’ve worked hard and finally can say I’ve perfected my pizza,” Hays recounted. “It’s completely made from scratch.” He didn’t go on to reveal how many tossed raw crusts have stuck to the kitchen ceiling in his parade to perfection.
Congratulations to chefs Collier and Hayes and kitchen staff for their excellent showing at this year’s TasteofALL.
The day couldn’t go by without something sweet, and there were several choices. From Rock City came a popular banana pudding cupcake with a taste of home blended into a bite-size morsel and Ellen’s homemade ice cream, a consistent annual Taste and community winner.
Cheri Godfrey, pastry chef at Four Points by Sheraton, met the challenge and came through with the perfect ending to a meal.
Her decidedly moist pumpkin bread, never prepared from a mix and full of fall spices, was reminiscent of what grandma might have made.
It was named “bread,” but it behaved more like a tender-crumb cake. Godfrey’s creamy vanilla “frost on the pumpkin” that topped the bread was a subtle-in-sweetness icing, lightly whipped. You weren’t hit with a sugar overload.
Today’s soup recipe isn’t for the Zuppa Tuscana. It’s on rotation with other soups of the day on Collier’s menu at Restaurant Abruzzi.
This one is always on the menu at Casa Grigoraci and has had its share of family votes. Hope you will like it, too.
Special note: Rest in Peace to both the late Craig Casto, founder and chairperson through three decades of the original Taste of Charleston and “Big Joe” Guilfoile, local bar and grill owner, Taste participant and food award winner. Contact Judy Grigoraci at judy.g@suddenlink.net