Good to Grow: DIY stevia a sweet science experiment

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Colder. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Colder. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.