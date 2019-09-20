You are the owner of this article.
Kanawha master gardeners offer free tree pruning workshop

The West Virginia University Extension Service’s Master Gardener program in Kanawha County will offer a tree pruning class on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center located at 2009 7th Avenue in Charleston. The class is free and open to the public.

Mira Bulatovic-Danilovich, a consumer horticulture Extension specialist and associate professor with the WVU Extension Service, will teach the class and provide hands-on demonstrations pruning trees. Participants will learn why pruning is important, the best time to prune, the correct cuts and how to use a plant’s response to certain cuts to improve the architecture of plants.

Students are asked to wear gloves and close-toed shoes, to dress for the weather and bring if possible a lopper, a pruning saw and sharp bypass hand pruners.

For more information, visit the Kanawha County Extension Master Gardener Association’s Facebook page at facebook.com/kanawhaMG. To register, contact Lynn Watts at 907glw@gmail.com or 304-744-2564.

