Verana Sava and her husband, Greg, live on and work a farm nestled between Little Birch Mountain in Braxton County to the North and Powell's Mountain in Nicholas County to the South. They have raised goats and made cheese over the years, and today -- after more than four decades on their land -- still raise most of their own food. Greg takes the photos and Verana writes a newletter, "On the Other Side of the Mountain." They can be reached via email at gregverena@gmail.com.