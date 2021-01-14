Applications are open for two scholarships offered by the West Virginia Garden Club for students planning to major in one of the following fields of study: agronomy, agriculture education, floriculture, horticulture, landscape design, botany, biology, forestry, wildlife science, plant pathology/science, city (rural and urban) planning, habitat or forest/systems ecology, environmental concerns, environmental conservation, land management and/or other related or allied subjects. They must be enrolled as full-time students and have at least a 3.25 grade point average.
A West Virginia high school senior planning to attend college (in-state or out-of-state) and major in one of the above fields of study may apply for a $500 Esther Hinchman scholarship. A $3,000 West Virginia Garden Club Life Membership Scholarship is available to juniors, seniors or graduate students from West Virginia attending any college and majoring in the programs listed above.
Scholarship applications and eligibility requirements can be found at www.wvgardenclub.com (Education).
Completed applications are due by Feb. 1.