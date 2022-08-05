Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Carli Berkhouse was recently hired at HD Media as a multimedia specialist and digital content producer. She will be creating outdoor adventure videos that highlight sports and activities throughout the state.

Sure, the pictures are pretty – in a heart-stopping, breath-taking kind of way.

But if you're wondering, despite the natural beauty, what might possess a 21-year-old soon-to-be college graduate to go whitewater rafting in a winter hail storm or high lining across a tight rope at some distance above the earth, well, there are answers.

FullSizeRender.jpg
Buy Now

After a long hike in the Nevada heat Carli decided to pull the converted van she was traveling in off the road for some rest.
Rock Climbing at Nelson Rocks
Buy Now

RIGHT: Carli rock climbs at Nelson Rocks, in Pendleton County.
FullSizeRender (1).jpg
Buy Now

After rock climbing up the face of Seneca Rocks, Carli stopped to take in the views of the Seneca valley before rappelling off the rock.

Stories you might like

FullSizeRender (2).JPG
Buy Now

ABOVE: Carli and her dog, Aries, go rafting in Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania. They rafted on the middle Youghiogheny River so the waves were not too rough for the pup.
IMG_0726.jpg
Buy Now

While in Mammoth Lakes, California, Carli set up her slackline and practiced her balancing skills in front of the large, snow-covered mountains.
8C577D43-E152-49DE-B35D-804997B68C8B.JPG
Buy Now

Carli Berkhouse mountain bikes the Roadside Trail at West Virginia’s Coopers Rock state forest. After biking for miles, it was time for a quick break by the reservoir.

Maria Young is the features editor. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you