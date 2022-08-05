Sure, the pictures are pretty – in a heart-stopping, breath-taking kind of way.
But if you're wondering, despite the natural beauty, what might possess a 21-year-old soon-to-be college graduate to go whitewater rafting in a winter hail storm or high lining across a tight rope at some distance above the earth, well, there are answers.
You just won't find them in Carli Berkhouse's apparently well-grounded childhood.
“We did go outdoors all the time... just not any kind of crazy stuff,” said Carli, the Gazette-Mail's new digital content producer. Anyone who checks out the Gazette-Mail's YouTube, Facebook or multimedia sections online will soon be able to see a lot of high-intensity West Virginia adventure videos featuring Carli and friends she meets along the way.
Her position is a first for the nearly 150-year-old newspaper, which says a lot you probably already know about the industry these days: it's increasingly online. What isn't so obvious is perhaps the most interesting part. Carli's super power is capturing extreme adventures to share with the world.
And how she acquired those powers is a story in itself.
“Almost everyone in my family had boats and we would all go water skiing or tubing The majority of the time we went camping we stayed in, like, big campers and that type of thing. Never in tents.”
Never in tents. Never intense. So far, so good.
Then in high school, she had some friends who enjoyed hiking – a lot.
“I found out there are some really cool spots that I had no idea were here,” she said.
Out of necessity thanks to West Virginia's rocky terrain, she got into bouldering – “It's where you're climbing with no harness, no ropes, no nothing. You have a mat under you that's not very big” though heights don't go past 10-15 feet – and from there into rock climbing, which involves a harness and someone leading the climb.
“Lead climbing is where there's bolts in the wall and they have little carabiners that come out of it, and the person has to climb up, clip [the rope] into the carabiner and then climb up more, clip into it, climb up more and clip into it.
“So if they fall, they swing like a good distance. But if you climb after them, like I typically would, then if you fall, you only fall like a foot, not very much.”
Carli's mom doesn't climb so much as a ladder.
“I started to go up to Seneca Rocks a lot... I climbed there once and sent my mom a video. And I was at the very top of this cliff face and all you can see is just, like, wide open sky and the rock face on the other side. And then nothing back behind me.”
She giggles.
“I took my phone up and sent her a video from the top of it. And she's like, 'I can't believe that you're doing this!'”
*** ***
Speaking of crazy, March in West Virginia can be hit or miss.
Earlier this year, on a break from her final semester, Carli and a group of fellow students decided to hit the Cheat Canyon -- which is mostly class five rapids. The day itself was a definite miss by most standards.
“It was already raining on the drive there. It was still very cold. The water was freezing – we had to wear wetsuits. And then as we got onto the boat, it started pouring hail.”
After pausing at a flat eddy, her raft hit rapids and flipped without warning.
“We're all in the water, it's hailing, it's freezing, everyone's flailing around. That was probably the craziest thing I've done.”
There was adrenaline -- but it wasn't fear, she said.
It was the heady rush of meeting a new adventure head on.
“Afterwards, when you're safe and everyone's back in the boat, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I just did that and made it through and it was so cool.'”
Another favorite activity is slack lining – or high lining, as it's called, if you're more than five feet off the ground.
“You have a line that basically looks like a ratchet strap and you can connect it from trees or over water or over cliffs or whatever. You get on top of it and you kind of tightrope walk across it, try and balance on it, from one anchor point to the other anchor point,” she said.
For her, the main attraction is the level of focus required.
“You have such a clear mind when you're in that moment because all you can literally focus on is staying up and staying balanced and focused on your body and not falling off the line. So you just stare at an anchor point in front of you. So you're not thinking about anything else, any other stresses, any distractions.”
It was a similar situation when she did a very vertical rock climb called the Via Ferratta in Circleville, W.Va., near the Monongahela National Forest.
“It has cables that run, up the mountain, and you hook yourself into it with a harness and climb on those metal rungs, up the cliff. And then you'll have to go around the cliffs in some ways, like straddle lines, kind of hang yourself off of it and jump to another rung,” she said.
There are two parts of the climb, connected by a swinging bridge.
“So you're still hooked in with a cable still in your harness, but you're walking across this bridge and it has big slats of wood on it. So you do have to take a pretty big step to get to the next one,” she said.
The first time – of course she's done it more than once – was a cold and rainy day.
“But it still was just so cool because you can see the world from such a different perspective at that point. Once we got up to a certain part of the mountain, you could literally see where the clouds were lower than where we were.”
*** ***
For the first few years of her college career, Carli was a business major – with a solid 4.0 for all four years, mind you – at West Virginia State University in Institute. Then she found out about a relatively new major WVU was offering: Sports and Adventure Media, and transferred.
“A lot of it is going out and taking rock climbing classes. Taking mountain biking classes. Teaching you these fundamental outdoor skills so that you can also take the photography classes. You can also take the travel writing classes. Tourism classes.
“And then you can have these skills of photography and anything multimedia. But also have these skills of rock climbing. Mountain biking. So that if I do have to get on a mountain bike and take video, I'm comfortable doing that,” she said.
It makes perfect sense in a “wild and wonderful” state. But explaining it to her parents was a different matter.
“They were like, 'I can't believe that you're doing this as your major.' But I sat them down. I showed my mom, my dad, some of these rock climbing documentaries and some mountaineering documentaries.
“And I'm like, 'People are making money off of this.' I talked to them about West Virginia tourism and about how people can make this into a career. You can talk about how beautiful everything is here and how, like, you can really make a career off of going and shooting and showing people just how beautiful this whole world is and the state is. So I think they just put a lot of trust in me .”
*** ***
One thing Carli wants everyone to know is that extreme sports – built on fear and adrenaline – are actually quite safe, with certified equipment and experienced guides.
“ All of the gear is very safe. And as long as you're with people that are trained and know how to use the gear, then there really is no risk,” she said.
Beyond that, she said, people who feel connected to the out-of-doors often feel a connection to each other.
“I think everyone that is in the outdoor community kind of helps each other and wants to support each other during those times and makes it a more safe space,” she said.
Sure, she acknowledged, there are calmer, more peaceful ways to enjoy the natural beauty of West Virginia – from the air conditioned comfort of your car, say, or the ease of clicking through pictures on your laptop. But there's so much more to gain by getting out and experiencing the world around you, she said.
“You get so much of a different perspective on the state when you do stuff like this because you do get to experience things that not many people ever get to experience. I mean, a lot of these activities like whitewater rafting and rock climbing stuff are right in your backyard. It's an hour drive, a two hour drive for most people in the state.
“And even with the day that it was super rainy and I was up on top of this mountain, I would have never got to see a view of West Virginia from that point if I was just in my car or if I was just in my house. So it gives you a different perspective on the world,” she said.
“I really hope that with this job, I can make videos that talk about whitewater rafting or talk about the Via Ferrata or slacklining and all these different things that the state has and really inspire people to go out and do it themselves.”