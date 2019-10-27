Gazette-Mail readers' pets dressed to impress fur Halloween

It’s OK. You’re not the only one. Far from it, in fact.
More than 30 million people are expected to dress their pets up for Halloween this year. According to the National Retail Federation, they’ll spend an estimated $480 million on costumes for their furry, feathered and — yes — even their scale-y friends.
Based on an analysis of Google Trends over the past 30 days, Canine Journal even places West Virginia as the third most likely state in the nation to dress their pets for Halloween.
Here, we have some evidence of that: Dozens of readers sent in photos of their pets in All Hallows’ Eve attire. This week and next, we’ll share as many of those photos as we possibly can. Enjoy!