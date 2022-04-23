What is it about the smell of outdoor cooking?
You’re herding the kids down the sidewalk post play date or out wandering the park with your dog when the smoky mist hits you... and you know, you know instantly, that someone’s grilling! The seductive scent wafts over you and makes you smile. It conjures times with friends and family and maybe a cold beverage.
These days you will find a fire pit in many backyards, though using them to cook our daily meal is a more recent obsession. Post-pandemic, folks are turning to their camp fires or home fire pits as a place of culinary creativeness.
A recent survey by Weber Grills found that during the past two years Americans have upped their grilling game substantially; a third said taking their skills to the “next level” by expanding what it is they cook on the grill is their main goal for 2022. The survey also found one in 10 Americans took to the fire pit, pizza oven or grill on a daily basis during the pandemic, and almost half of those surveyed made it a weekly ritual even during the winter.
Clearly, cooking outdoors is no longer relegated to summer. For many, it’s become a year around endeavor!
Start your fire
We all need fresh memories, a place of warmth, laughs and a spot to reconnect after a crazy day. Throw in a home cooked meal and all can be answered with a good fire pit.
For eons, fire has been the center of culture and family — the place to be warmed, fed, protected and connected. When you are cooking around a fire pit, everyone can get involved and cooking becomes an interactive social experience.
Let folks chose what to bring for cooking over the fire. Proteins are an easy choice but think outside the box a bit and encourage seafood, seasonal goodies like ramps, morels and asparagus as well.
I love a chicken thigh for outdoor cooking — they are dependably available, sturdy, and lend themselves to all sorts of flavor profiles. Of course, after a long week many of us are looking for the big payoff of a hot, juicy and perfectly done steak!
Working through fire temperature nuances takes practice, so let it be part of the learning experience. In live fire cooking you’ll learn to embrace the happy accident of overly charred veggies or the headlamp soldiering while waiting on the chicken to finish. It’s not all bad: by the time the foods are ready, your guests will have built up a quite appetite!
Man the accessories
Adding to the fun are the cool gadgets that permit you to make a wide assortment of fireside goodies well beyond the beloved S’more. If you’re like me, by day two of camping you’re tired of the hot dogs, biscuit on a stick and roasted marshmallow routine.
That’s where the Pie Iron — a small, cast-iron pan that lets you toast and bake food right in the campfire coals — comes in! Not only can you cook up a stuffed salami and cheese or shredded potato and egg sandwich, you can also create mini pies and other sweet or savory treats, limited pretty much only by your imagination.
Line your iron pan with well-buttered bread, add feta, black olives, sliced tomatoes and a dash of Italian dressing to go savory or a bit of cream cheese and berries with a sprinkle of sugar to attack that sweet tooth.
Next, check out the baskets that latch together to hold veggies — or, one of my fire favorites — Romaine lettuce halves. Brush your choices with olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, then close up the basket and lay on top of the grate or directly on the embers.
These gizmos come in various shapes and sizes and are great for toasting baguettes slathered with garlic butter, a firm fish fillet wrapped in herbs or jumbo shrimp spiced with smoky paprika.
It’s all in the details
Don’t wait for the summer weather to arrive. Get out there now while it’s still cool. Set aside an hour or more for creating your cooking fire using some good dry woods — Hickory and Oak for robust flavor — with a side of lump charcoal for a long, hot burn.
Bring out your inner chef by using a variety of techniques; from burying whole, unpeeled beets in embers or directly charring red peppers on the coals, to sauteing carrots over flames using a perforated pan. Add a side of grilled cauliflower with charred ramp chimichurri and roasted onion relish and everyone you serve will thank you with thunderous applause and an ask for seconds!
No time like the present to get started on those practice sessions. Set up your patio or yard — get out a few chairs and maybe some of those twinkly lights, a bin to hold ice and beverages, a flat surface to work from and bring your enthusiasm. Just know that it takes more than one night at the fire pit to master this kind of cooking and to do it well. It is, however, great fun practicing. And the rewards can be... well, delicious!