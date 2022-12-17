Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Josh Faber, general manager of Winterplace Ski Resort, walks us through the process of how to make snow.

GHENT — It’s a cold West Virginia day — just not cold enough.

So, on the top of Flat Top Mountain in Ghent, the serenity is being disrupted by enormous snow guns that are sending millions upon millions of snowflakes flying at high pressure through the trees, their loud hums echoing across the hills.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

