GHENT — It’s a cold West Virginia day — just not cold enough.
So, on the top of Flat Top Mountain in Ghent, the serenity is being disrupted by enormous snow guns that are sending millions upon millions of snowflakes flying at high pressure through the trees, their loud hums echoing across the hills.
“Once we start making snow, it’s a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week operation. Basically, from now until middle of March,” said Josh Faber, manager of Winterplace Ski Resort.
Mountains covered in a thick, fluffy, snowy base are like heaven on Earth for any winter sport enthusiast, but with West Virginia’s unpredictable climate, Mother Nature sometimes needs assistance covering the slopes.
The clouds of snow jetting from the guns make the snowmaking process appear easy, but in reality, it takes a ton of work.
“It’s an art and a science, snowmaking,” said Shawn Cassell, marketing and public relations manager for Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County.
Each year, ski resorts around the state work vigorously in preparation for their opening day.
One of their biggest tasks is making snow.
“Well, the operation takes a small army, that is for sure. We probably have 10 to 15 individuals that help us make snow,” said Faber. “So, it’s exciting, but it takes quite a few people.”
Along with people, it takes a large amount of equipment as well.
“We have ... close to 300 snow guns out [at Winterplace]. We’re able to pump 7,000 gallons of water a minute. Just for fun fact, we could fill an Olympic size pool in like an hour and a half, so we can pump a ton of water,” said Faber.
West Virginia is home to a handful of different ski resorts, and each has its own climate.
“We have the elevation. The humidity is relatively not that high, which helps us out, so we’re in a good spot. So, the elevation here is key. It does give us a handful of degrees cooler than most areas even close by. So that’s very nice. Even compared to Charleston, we’re looking at 10-12 degrees difference, which is great,” said Faber.
“We’re basically right up there with the tallest mountains in the state. Our climate is a lot different than most of the state. We average a lot more natural snowfall, as you might expect,” said Cassell.
While ski resorts can have differing weather conditions the process of making snow stays relatively the same.
“From my understanding, how it works, basically, is we put out the snow guns out onto the mountain in various spots where we want snow to be made. And then we hook these water lines up to them, and then the water lines are actually all fed in through a reservoir that we have at the bottom of the mountain. And when we turn on the guns ... turn on a specific pump down at the bottom of the mountain and it pumps the water up to the snow guns.
“And how the guns work is, it’s basically these fans on the back of the guns that blow water out and it’ll project them like 50 to 60 feet away from the gun.
“And when the water comes out in the mist, it will fall on the ground. And as it falls, it freezes and it collects and over time, it builds and builds and builds from these plumes into these giant, we call them whales, which is what the collected snow is called when it’s up in the mountains,” said Mark Moody, marketing manager at Canaan Valley Ski Resort.
Like most technology that is exponentially advancing, snowmaking equipment is becoming increasingly complex.
“So, there’s some really cool stuff we’re doing these days with automation. A lot of our new snow guns are fully automated, which means we can control them from a control room down at the compressor house. Sort of basically the snowmaking headquarters, right? Each gun has its own little weather station on board,” said Cassell.
“And as the temperature drops, each gun ... is going to automatically cut on as soon as it can. So, that way you literally don’t waste a second of possible snowmaking temperatures. Whereas just a few years ago, before automation, our snowmaking crew had to go out and manually turn on each gun when it got cold enough,” said Cassell.
While every ski resort may have different slopes, attractions, and gear — all of them create snow for a similar reason: to make a space for everyone to have fun during the winter season.
“We have a whole new rental operation to try to speed up, get rid of those wait times to get from the parking lot to the snow as quickly as possible. Because that’s why we’re here. We’re here to have fun and spend time with our families and friends,” Faber said.