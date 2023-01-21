Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230117_090742.jpg
Buy Now

Three books sure to provide some sweet moments of relaxation and inspiration for gardeners are “Bedside Companion for Gardeners,” edited by Jane McMorland Hunter; “Garden Blessings, Poems, Prose and Prayers Celebrating the Love of Gardening” by June Cotner; and “The Garden’s Bed-Book, Short and Long Pieces to be read in Bed by Those Who Love Green Growing Things,” by Richardson Wright.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

As the year begins, I am treating myself to a daily indulgence. Yes, chocolate is involved, but there is more. I read.

I have always been a reader, but this book is special. It was given to me as a gift and has been the perfect way to end my day and send me to slumber with positive thoughts.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you