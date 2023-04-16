Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice signs a declaration proclaiming April 2023 as West Virginia Native Plant Month on Wednesday.

 LUANNE McGOVERN | Courtesy photo

A native plant is one that has evolved through thousands of years in a specific geographic region alongside local flora and fauna without direct or indirect human intervention. Native plants include a large canopy of trees, understory trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, or grasses.

Gov. Jim Justice has designated April 2023 as West Virginia Native Plant Month. This is an important step in recognizing and hopefully preserving native plants throughout our state.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is a member of the Charleston Municipal Beautification Commission and the city Tree Board. She is also the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

