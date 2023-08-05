Purple is the color of royalty, rock stars — and gardens. That’s right; with careful planning, you can weave this majestic color through the garden.
Bright purple is easy to add with flower blooms, and it’s great. There is also a deeper, darker shade that can be added through foliage.
One of my favorites is Ajuga. This perennial groundcover comes in several colors, but the purple is a fun addition to the garden. Look for “Black Sheep” and enjoy the deep-purple leaves and expect upright violet flowers in the spring. If this plant is happy, it will spread through the area.
Coral Bells are another perennial that will add depth to all green garden beds. This plant likes part sun or shade. With both green and purple varieties, this plant is a garden favorite. The “Northern Exposure Purple” plant will give even the shadiest spots a purple shot.
Japanese Maple trees come in different sizes and colors. Do your research before planting. Some varieties will grow 25 feet tall, while others are smaller, reaching 3-5 feet tall, and can be grown in a container. These plants like a cooler climate and will last for years once established.
If you are not ready to fully commit to purple, annuals are the answer.
Begonias can be found in many different shapes and colors. Look for leaves that are dark red with veining. “Shadow King” will provide interesting leaves. These are not tall plants; full height is about 10 inches.
Coleus is one of my favorites, and I plant it in a variety of colors every year. I mix containers of the different colors among my shrubs. “Color Blaze Newly Noir” is a variety that will add deep colors to the garden. This annual grows fast. Expect Coleus to reach 3 feet tall.
If you are looking for a purple vine to add to containers, try purple sweet potato vines. The dark leaves will add contrast to bright greens and other colors of summer. Expect the plant to trail over the edges by as much as 5 feet.
Looking for a way to add height? Consider purple fountain grass. This grass has long, slender blades topped with airy feathered spikes. Plant fountain grass in full sun to part shade and give it room. Full-grown grasses can be 5 feet tall.
Save the trimming of fountain grasses until early spring. These grasses provide protection for birds and small animals in the winter.
Elephant Ears are a tropical plant guaranteed to garner attention in any color. With leaves that can be 3 feet wide and the overall plant reaching over 5 feet tall, it is striking. The “Black Magic” purple variety will stop visitors in their tracks. This annual will not survive after frost. Before the temps drop, dig up the bulb, shake off extra soil, then store in a dry area until next spring when it can be replanted.
Don’t forget about herbs. Purple basil will work in the herb bed or mixed among flowers. The “Amethyst Improved” variety works well in containers. Expect it to grow to at least 2 feet tall. The plant will produce purple flowers, but as with all basil, I pinch the blooms when they appear.
A garden in full, bright bloom is always beautiful, but so is a garden designed with texture and shapes. Using deep shades, especially purple, will add depth, contrast and mystery to your spaces.