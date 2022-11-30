As I wandered around the tree lot last year looking for my tree, I saw many friends, but it was a conversation with Betsy and her daughter that has stuck with me all year.
This dynamic mother-daughter duo was searching for a misfit tree to add to their outside seating area. Get this: It was for the birds. Yes, they planned to use this tree as a festive birdfeeder. What a great idea!
Fast forward 12 months, and I am doing the same thing. Well — almost. Instead of a tree, I will decorate my iron trellis.
First, I will add an edible garland. I will need string, a needle, and music. Yes, I need Christmas tunes to do my Christmas crafts. I have gathered unsalted, unbuttered popcorn, fresh uncooked cranberries, red grapes, and a few cups of Cheerios.
Just like a Hallmark movie, we sat around the table and strung the garland. Here is where you can have some fun and create a pattern – two cranberries, two popcorns, and a red grape- or alternate cranberries and Cheerios, then mix in the popcorn. I guess you could even do one all cranberries and one all popcorn.
Add in a few pieces of dried fruits, fresh blueberries, or in-shell, no-salt or no-added-flavoring peanuts, for variety.
One, long garland strand is tempting, but smaller strands provide decorating options and are also easier to replace when needed. Once the garland is strung and hung on your tree, trellis, fence, or deck railing, it is time to add edible ornaments.
You can usually find seasonal ornaments or maybe a wreath near the birdseed when you shop. You might also find a small bird feeder you could add to your tree.
Of course, if you are still in the crafting mood, you can create your own edible ornaments.
Start with gathering a few pinecones from a walk through the neighborhood. Next, grab a jar of peanut butter and birdseed. Use a small spoon to mush the peanut butter in all the crevices of the cones, then roll the cones in a shallow dish filled with birdseed. You may need to use your hands to get the seed in all areas. Add string to the cones, and you’re done.
Garland and pinecones will make a festive tree, but why not go all out and make your own edible ornaments in holiday shapes? The instructions look intense, but it really is like an outside birdseed version of rice crispy treats.
The trick is to use nonstick spray on your tools, wax paper, and even your hands (just like when making human treats). Follow the steps and make substitutions where needed. You know the food your birds like best – go ahead and mix in a few of their favorites.
If Christmas bells and stars are not your thing, use other shapes. Why not hearts and circles – they would work through Valentine’s Day and help provide food through the deep winter.
Outdoor edible ornaments are fun for all ages to make. Get the kids, friends and garden club involved. When you’re finished, place your tree in a spot where you can watch the feasting. The only rule is to keep the ingredients healthy, so the animals stay healthy.
Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.