Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Compost

Whether you choose ready-made plant food, compost, manure or other fertilizer, monthly or seasonal feedings will keep your plants healthy and thriving.

 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION | Courtesy photo

I was lucky enough to nab a ticket to Charleston Light Opera Guild’s sold-out performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” — I hope you were, too; it was great.

But after seeing the show, you know what’s on my mind? Fertilizer.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is a member of the Charleston Municipal Beautification Commission and the city Tree Board. She is also the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Recommended for you