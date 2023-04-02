Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chimes adorn the trees in the gardens of my little house on a big hill.jpg
Buy Now

Chimes adorn the trees in the gardens of my little house on a big hill.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

The strong winds of the past few weeks have made my nights restless. Even during the days, there is no escaping the sound of the strong gusts barreling through the trees.

The howling winds show nature’s force and remind us the gardens and landscaping we so carefully tend are subject to Mother Nature’s mood.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Recommended for you