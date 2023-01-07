Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pothos plants clean indoor air and can tolerate low light. When healthy, this vine will cascade from a table or hanging basket.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

As we begin the new year, everywhere I look, there is a reminder that I need to cleanse, declutter, and meditate. These are all good ideas, but come on — I’m a gardener who likes her stuff. Before throwing in the towel and beginning to meditate, I remembered I love plants.

Plants are good, especially the hardworking ones that clean the air. Yes, they can help to create healthier air.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

