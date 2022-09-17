Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lily of the Valley was a favorite flower of the late Queen Elizabeth II. If you want to add a royal flair to your own garden, fall is the time to plant this spring bloom from bare roots or divided clumps.

 Ivar Leidus/Wiki Media Commons | Courtesy photo

A new season is upon us. As we prepare to say goodbye to a queen, we also say goodbye to summer. Change is happening.

With a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, I will plant what is widely considered her favorite flower – Lily of the Valley.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

