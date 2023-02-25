Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Here’s a secret: The tag that comes with your plant — it’s a juicy tell-all. The piece of flexible plastic that is tucked in soil, or sometimes attached with an elastic band, will give you all the “deets” or the “411” — what the cool kids call details of the plant.

These tags have superpowers that will help gardeners make informed decisions on plant purchases.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

