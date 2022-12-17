Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There is something about a Christmas tree. That magical glow from the lights, the reflection of shiny trinkets, the smiles, the smells — it all makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside.

A decorated tree creates childlike wonder, but raising and grooming those beautiful trees is a year-round job. To learn more about the tree’s life cycle, I spoke with Laura, a helper for French Creek Farms.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you