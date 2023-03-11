Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pick your pleasure — snap peas, sweet peas, or snow peas — and get busy.

Peas like cold temperatures. If your soil is workable, grab your seeds and head outside. Cold temps and sun make the peas taste sweeter. The general rule is to plant by St. Patrick’s Day, or 4-6 weeks before the last frost. Because peas have tender, shallow roots, they grow best when the seed is planted directly into the garden — no need to start them early indoors.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Recommended for you