Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221107_185054.jpg
Buy Now

A variety of hoes exist for various, specific jobs around your garden. Choosing the right tool will make any job easier.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

In my garden shed, you will find several different-sized brooms, dustpans, shovels, rakes, and hoes. Yes, hoes.

Of all the garden tools in my collection, rakes and hoes get the most attention.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you