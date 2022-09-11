Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After touring gardens and spending way too much time on the internet, I have a new project for the garden. I’m creating a small water source for pollinators. Yes, a homemade butterfly dish.

This project is so simple it could be a child’s craft, but that doesn’t mean it is not effective. Who needs complicated when a simple design works?

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

