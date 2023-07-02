Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230626_190150.jpg
Buy Now

Bright-red geraniums in a blue-and-white pot make a festive Fourth of July planter.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

I want to create an impromptu planter for the 4th of July. Oh, I know, I should have done this weeks ago, but I didn’t. So, it’s red geraniums to the rescue.

Most everyone knows I love geraniums, and I plant them every year, but recently I have been on a pink kick, so I will start from scratch for this planter.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is a member of the Charleston Municipal Beautification Commission and the city Tree Board. She is also the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Recommended for you