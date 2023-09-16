Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As I come and go from the little house on a big hill, I pass a garden filled with lavender Rose of Sharon. As summer gardens are waning, this bush is still blooming like crazy.

Because of this garden and one I remember from childhood, I added Rose of Sharon to my garden this year. Like all my favorite plants, these small starts came from a friend’s garden.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is a member of the Charleston Municipal Beautification Commission and the city Tree Board. She is also the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

