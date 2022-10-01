Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Brandywine viburnum.jpg
Brandywine Viburnum is a perennial shrub that will add color to your garden in the fall with its pink and blue berries nestled near the shiny, green and reddish leaves.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

This year when the calendar announced fall on Sept. 21, the weather gods were listening. Quickly the temperatures dropped, and the garden colors began to change.

The bright pink of coneflowers and other summer blooms is fading. Look around your garden; if fall colors are not replacing these summer brights, you have an opportunity to introduce a new color palette.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

