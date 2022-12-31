Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220729_164421.jpg
Streptocarpella — also known as nodding violet and other names — is a hardy African plant with cheery lavender blooms that does well indoors through the winter, and outdoors after the threat of frost has passed.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

When I asked the plant’s name, the nursery guy told me to remember strep throat on the carpet. What? But it worked. I will always remember the name Streptocarpella.

This pretty plant also has several nicknames: false violet, cape violet, cape primrose, and, my favorite, nodding violet.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

