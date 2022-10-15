Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221010_161348.jpg
Buy Now

Pumpkins — in all of their glorious shapes, colors and textures — are one of the best parts of October.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

Really, what’s not to love about October — a month filled with autumn goodness and gifts of nature.

In honor of my favorite month, the 10th month of the year, here are 10 reasons why I love October.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you