202208140gm-good2grow_One of 14 aloe vera plants potted from a neighbors original mother plant. It's thriving on my kitchen table.jpg
One of 14 aloe vera plants potted from a neighbor’s original mother plant is thriving on Jane’s kitchen table.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

The phone call started like this “Jane, I pruned my aloe, do you want the starts?” Well, of course, I do — I take in all stray and homeless plants.

Sure enough, when I got home, there was a bag of aloe vera starts on the porch. What in the world was I thinking? It was going to be a busy week, and the orphaned aloes would have to wait to discover their fate.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. You can contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

