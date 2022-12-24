Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221220_075600.jpg
Buy Now

The surprise gift of a Christmas gnome was not only delightful, but will continue to give as the evergreen at its base is planted and grows.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

As I pulled into the driveway, the tall box on the porch caught my eye. I wasn’t expecting a delivery, so this was a pleasant surprise.

And what a surprise it was — a Christmas Gnome. I giggled with delight. And continue to smile every time I see his hat, nose, and mittens. What a fun gift.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you