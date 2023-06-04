Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When the clock strikes 4 p.m., these beauties are just getting ready for their show. That’s right — four o’clocks are nocturnal flowers that bloom through the evening and begin to fade in the morning light.

For these ladies of the night, it’s all about the temperature. When the day cools down, they heat up the garden with an abundance of blooms.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is a member of the Charleston Municipal Beautification Commission and the city Tree Board. She is also the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

