Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fall garden

There is still time to plant and harvest a fall garden.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

It’s not too late to plant a garden. Granted, you have to be selective, but get busy this week, and you will soon harvest the rewards of a fall garden.

As the days begin to shorten and cool, certain crops will flourish.

Stories you might like

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

Recommended for you