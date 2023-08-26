Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A little luck and a whole lot of hard work have produced award-winning results in this front garden.

Knowing the traits and needs of individual plants is important — very important — but the knack or skill of taking that knowledge and combining plants to create beauty is what good design is all about.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is a member of the Charleston Municipal Beautification Commission and the city Tree Board. She is also the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

