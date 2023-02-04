Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

a surprise bouquet of zinnias from a friend's garden.jpg
A surprise bouquet of zinnias from a friends garden.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

What fun that we can send messages by sending flowers. The trick is to know the floral language and choose the right flower for the right moment.

Let’s start with the easy one — red roses communicate love, passion and perfection. Perfect for lovers and expressing desire, it’s no wonder it is a Valentine’s Day staple. If the rose is pink, the meaning changes to happiness, gratitude and friendship.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

