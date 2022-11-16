Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Brussels sprouts are enjoying a well-deserved moment in the sun in the culinary world. If you grow your own Brussels sprouts, waiting to harvest them until after the first light frost or two will enhance their flavor.

If ever there was a spotlight and primetime stage for a vegetable, it’s now for Brussels sprouts. Oh, not the soggy, butter-flavored balls of years gone by – I’m talking about thin-sliced, browned-in-the-skillet deliciousness.

I have learned to love Brussels sprouts at the dinner table, but I have never grown them in my garden.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

