Good dads, bad jokes: Celebrate Father's Day with tales and humor about fatherhood

Maybe it’s like this in your family: moms routinely get chocolate and flowers on their special day, accompanied by sentimental cards and warm fuzzies; dads are likely to get socks, ties, maybe something to barbecue or shave with, and gag gifts.
It’s not that dads don’t receive their fair share of love. It’s just expressed in different ways. And maybe that’s because they express their own love in their own ways.
“Mothers are usually more responsible, mature and nurturing than fathers,” said Tony Slack, a local commercial actor, comedian and founder of The Mighty Schmucks improv comedy group.
“As an example, let’s say one of my kids needs help with some car repairs. My wife, April, would instantly take the money out and get it to them even if it meant she had to push back buying something for herself. I would also help out, but first make sure I could still afford to buy that awesome Captain America shield I saw on Amazon.”
So with that truthful admission firmly in mind, we reached out to Tony and a handful of other local comedian-dad types for some of their best dad jokes and tall tales about fatherhood. We hope some of these will bring a smile to your face and perhaps conjure up images of your own amusing moments. Happy Father’s Day.
Tony Slack
When I became a dad, I really had no idea how much I had to learn about fatherhood. Case in point: my future wife and I decided to take our 2-year-old son to the movies ... It was a little film called “Child’s Play.”
Our teenage brains were thinking, “How scary could it be?”
It turned out to be just a typical story about a serial killer’s soul put in a doll that goes on a murderous rampage while befriending, and then betraying a young boy so he could possess his body. No big deal, right?
Anyway, we get home and our son has a My Buddy doll, which Chucky was most definitely based on. The doll had to be put up because my son wanted nothing to do with it after seeing Chucky.
I could be ashamed to share this story, but it was a lesson learned as a young father.
Being a father is not an easy job. You’ll make a lot of mistakes along the way. I like to think I did a decent job after 30-plus years of fatherhood. I love my children dearly, and they have given me four beautiful grandchildren to date.
So to the new/young dads out there, pay attention to your kids, spend time with them, and most importantly listen to them.
And one other thing: don’t take them to see movies about possessed dolls.
Eric Dugan
Let’s Bounce
All kids throw up. It happens.
But for some reason, my kid only throws up when he is in a vehicle that is far from home and when he has eaten or drunk something so colorful that it will leave a stain of bright colors that even Mr. Clean has no solution for.
If I ever sell my car, I’m telling the buyer the carpet is a Jackson Pollock design and hope for the best.
On one such trip, we had a group coming back from the Columbus Zoo. With an hour or more to go, he threw up ... repeatedly.
We stopped at a sketchy convenience store to get him cleaned up. The others went into the public restroom for fresh air. (Let that sink in!)
I did the best I could with what I had available, but there was no way to get rid of the smell. So for the next hour we drove, windows wide open, sniffing Bounce dryer sheets bought at the store and deciding to never drink anything orange ever again.
Life on the rocks
My boys and I love the outdoors. We have hiked, biked and camped in many of our amazing West Virginia state parks.
On one such trip, we finally got around to doing the hike up to Seneca Rocks. It has a long, winding trail that leads to an overlook with amazing views.
The boys are not overly keen about heights, so they hung out at the overlook while I climbed a bit higher. After taking a few pictures, we headed down.
Apparently, it was all too much for my 10 year old. About a quarter of a mile down the path — roughly one-and-three-fourths miles from our car — he sat down and declared that he would go no further.
He was resolute: “This is where I live now!”
So now about once a week or so, I stop by and drop off a container of Oreos and a jug of Kool-Aid.
Eric Dugan is a local pastor, foster and adoptive father and the author of “Dad Jokes & Fractured Fables, Volume 1,” available at Amazon.com and other fine retailers.
Bil Lepp
Daddy the dog killer
I know children tend to ask a lot of questions, but there are times when I think my kids have been secretly attending congressional panels to hone their interrogation techniques.
You’d think I’d notice if they slipped off to Washington for a week or so. I’m not that inattentive a parent. Maybe they’re upstairs watching C-Span right now.
Driving along in the minivan, when I’m pretty sure the kids are asleep, I’ll risk saying something innocent to my wife such as, “Did you see that dog crossing the road?”
Then from the backseat I hear what sounds like a gavel falling, and my daughter says, “The chairwoman recognizes the boy from the left side of the car.”
My son intones, “Did you say a dog crossed the road?”
Before I can answer that, my daughter asks, “What color was the dog?”
“Was the dog crossing the street from left to right? Or right to left?”
“Was it a big dog? Or a small dog?”
“Do you think the dog was rabid?”
“Was it a wild dog?”
“Was it a dingo?”
“Could it have been kangaroo?”
I start to sweat under the scrutiny. I still haven’t had a chance to answer even one of these questions. I reach out and grip my wife’s hand. Why don’t they ask her these questions? She saw the dog, too.
“Brown. Brown!” I confess. “The dog was brown!”
“I see,” says my daughter. “Brown. Light brown or dark brown?”
My son jumps in, trying to confuse me. “What’s the difference between a shade and a hue?” That’s why you should never home school. Who taught my kid about hues? Not me. He probably learned it from one of those other home school kids during his astrophysics lab. Vocabulary thugs.
They’re trying to break me down, but I’m sticking with my story. “Uh, light brown.” I look at my wife for confirmation. She shrugs as if to say, “I never said I saw the dog.” She drops my hand. She’s distancing herself from me.
One of the kids spills their apple juice in the backseat. This is their variation of waterboarding.
“Was the dog all brown, or was he spotted?”
Why does any of this matter? I didn’t really get a good look at the dog. I wish I’d never seen that dog! @#%&ing dog!
“Mostly light brown, with some dark brown around the edges.”
“Was the dog going left to right? Or right to left?”
“Right to left,” I state confidently.
“Why was the dog crossing the road?”
“To get to the other side,” I try.
Yeah. They didn’t laugh either.
“Did you hit the dog?”
“No,” I cry.
“So the brown dog was crossing the road right to left, but you didn’t hit it?”
“That’s correct.”
“No.”
“Was it foaming at the mouth?”
“No.”
“I, I, I…”
“Have you ever hit a dog?”
“Why do they call it the ‘dog days of summer’?”
“When can we get another dog?”
“I, I, I…”
My daughter asks, “What if there was a baby lying on the side of the road and the rabid dog was crossing the road to bite the baby? Then the baby would get rabies. Would you hit the dog then?”
“Yeah dad. Would you swerve into the other lane to hit the rabid dog, even if there was a truck coming at you, to save a baby?”
My daughter sighs, “Poor rabies baby.”
“Yes,” I stammer, “I would hit the dog to save the baby.”
My wife asks: “You’d risk all of our lives to swerve into the other lane in front of an oncoming truck? What if the baby was just a doll?”
Traitor.
I hate that dog.
“Yeah dad. What if the baby was just a doll and the dog wasn’t rabid, and the baby doll was the dog’s toy, and he was crossing the road because he dropped his toy? You’d kill a dog for that?”
“Wait …” I protest. “I never said …”
“Was the dog mostly light brown with just a little bit of dark brown?”
“Yes, yes. Just like that.”
My daughter giggles. “Just like a Reese’s cup.”
“Yes,” I agree, “sort of like a Reese’s.”
“Can we stop and get a Reese’s cup?” the kids ask in unison.
What can the dog killer do? I pull into a Go-Mart and we adjourn for a Reese’s break.
It may be my only chance to rid myself of that dog.
Bil Lepp, of South Charleston, is a professional storyteller and a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.
Jim-Bob Williams
The Jokes
- My kids said they were tired of online school and wanted the real thing, so I took their lunch money and gave them wedgies.
- I’m proud of my “dad bod.” I have the physique of a dancer. Granted, it’s like one of those hippos from “Fantasia,” but they were dancers, right?
- I still fit in the tights I wore for the Charleston Ballet in 1984. I cut them in half and now use them for compression socks, but they fit.
- My pandemic business was a food delivery service for road-kill venison called DeerDash.
- My wife and I have a mixed marriage. She has the Moderna shots and I have Pfizer. We had twins during the pandemic — we named them Johnson & Johnson. Figured we’d take one shot.
- I let my hair grow long in the back, but it’s being chased by my receding hairline. I’m going to be the first bald guy with a mullet.
Some Poetry
Dad Haiku 1
here we go again
more cologne and ties for me
next year make it beer
Dad Haiku 2
West Virginia Dads
No mask requirement means
Shaving starts again
Dad Haiku 3
True happiness is
watching your son as he now
Becomes a good father
Jim-Bob Williams is West Virginia’s first Certified Humor Professional, a father, and grandfather. He does improv, stand-up and acting. His wife wants you to know his stories may not be completely factual.
Bobby Benavides
Daddy's turn
My kids know how to make me feel really good about myself.
When our newest baby came into the world, my daughter looked at me and said, “So, daddy, when is it your turn?”
I replied, “My turn for what, baby girl?”
She answered, “Your turn to give birf? Mommy’s belly was big and had a baby. When does yours come?”
This was 9 months ago and she is still in timeout. I also started eating healthier and working out.
It doesn’t add up
This homeschooling thing is difficult. Especially when you don’t want your kids to catch you using your fingers to check their math.
One day I got really frustrated.
The problem said, “Timmy had five chickens and Martha gave him four more chickens. How many chickens did Timmy have?”
My son asked, “Why did Timmy have chickens? Do they live on a farm?”
“Sure,” I replied.
My son continued, “How big was the farm? I wonder what other animals he had?”
I responded, “It was probably a big farm. I don’t know. Let’s answer the question.”
My son went on, “Daddy, what’s for dinner?”
I answered, “Chicken! Timmy’s chickens! They would have stayed on the farm if you answered the question. You brought this on. I have to go cook.”
Bobby Benavides is a stand-up comic and the voice behind the “Being A Dad ... On Purpose” podcast, which focuses on Dad life, both humorous and serious.