I have never grown caladiums. I’m not sure why, but I think it goes back to a high-maintenance garden I visited years ago. I considered them stuffy and demanding.
I was wrong. This is the year I will plant caladiums and learn to love them.
The front garden at the little house on a big hill is shady. I have struggled to find summer color for a spot in the corner. Caladiums to the rescue!
Caladiums like shade. A few newer varieties can tolerate sun, but most like shade with dappled sunlight. My front corner should be perfect.
I bought my caladiums as plants, but they are grown from tubers. These are tropical plants and are sensitive to the cold. Plant them when the ground is warm and the threat of frost has passed.
If starting with tubers, this might mean potting them indoors mid-April so they are ready to transplant outside mid to late May.
Try planting your caladiums in groups. This will give you a big bang of color and texture. You can find varieties in green and white, green and pink, and green and red.
If planting directly in the ground, place them two inches deep and about 10 inches apart. Place the roots side down and aim for a well-draining organic soil mix. You should see leaves beginning in 6-8 weeks.
Caladiums like damp but not soggy soil; if not on a consistent watering schedule, you may notice the leaves drooping. This stresses the plant, so don’t let the soil dry out. Keep them watered.
The plants don’t require pruning or upkeep. An occasional shot of fertilizer will keep them healthy through the summer and early fall seasons.
The traditional leaf, or fancy-leaved variety is the one I planted. It has large heart-shaped leaves of brilliant color and interesting veining. The plants will grow to be 15-20 inches tall. Another choice would be the strap-leaved, a shorter plant with more leaves.
I chose to plant mine in a large pot. Consider them for your shady window boxes if you need a stunner in the display mix. Of course, they can be planted directly in the garden.
Although they have the same coloring and can be confused with coleus, they are not related. I’m a big fan of coleus and have planted them in shady spots for years, but they do not come back the following year. Caladiums do.
Yes, the caladiums you plant this summer can be in your garden next summer, but there is a catch.
Remember, these are tropical plants, and they do not like the cold. Before the first frost and before the nights dip below 60 degrees, the tubers should be lifted from the ground.
Dig the plants, trim the leaves, and shake off excess soil—store at a temperature of at least 60 degrees. I read suggestions of storing them in dry peat, and then I have a friend who keeps them in a cardboard box. The goal is to keep them dry but allow them to breathe. Storing them in plastic will cause them to mold.
You might try keeping the entire plant inside as a houseplant, but this requires dedication. They need high humidity and indirect sunlight. I think I will store the tubers and give them time to rest before producing those magnificent leaves next year.
This winter maintenance may sound familiar. It is the same process used for dahlias and the caladium’s cousin, elephant ears. Both are plants that grow from tubers and are sensitive to the cold and moisture of winter.
My caladiums have been in the soil for about two weeks, and I’m encouraged. They do not look fussy or stuffy. Their shot of color provides a happy feeling to an otherwise shady corner. Yes, I think this will be the year to get over the past and come to appreciate caladiums in the garden.