It may be raining as I type, but I know summer’s hot, dry days are coming. That can mean watering the garden every night or planning ahead and making the garden drought tolerant.

Drought-tolerant or water-wise planting does not have to be all cactus and tumbleweed. Smart choices can be made to create a green and even a bloom-filled garden that conserves water.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. You can contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

