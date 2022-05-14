When space is limited, don’t give up planting your favorite vegetables. With thought and planning, growing a garden in containers can be not only practical it can also be beautiful.
The same design principles used for perennial and annual flowers applies to vegetable containers. Colors, textures, and size play an essential part in veggie pots too.
There are a few ways to achieve a curated vegetable garden grown in containers. Growing in one large pot is convenient but requires a sizeable container.
First, select your vessel. I would say at least 15 inches across. It can be a traditional large terra cotta pot, resin whiskey barrel, or a galvanized watering trough. Put it in place, then add your soil. It is going to be heavy when filled.
Keep in mind when growing plants for the roots, they can take a little shade. When growing them for fruits or above ground produce, they need sun.
Now the fun part, plant your thriller. With the large container, you might want to consider adding a trellis for beans to climb or a cage for tomatoes. These plants will give your design height. They will also create a bit of shade for what is planted below them.
Eggplant is a good companion for beans. It will be your spiller, vining and dropping over the edges.
Adding lettuce in varieties of dark red and green can be the filler. This is also a chance to add an edible flower. Violas might be fun and would be a shot of color.
If using tomatoes as the thriller, why not go Italian and add basil and oregano to the container. Green onions and lettuce would be nice fillers. Tomatoes will provide color, but consider adding nasturtiums. These edible flowers will continue the color and brighten up the design.
Of course, kale, collard greens, and cabbage all make decorative additions to any container. Onions and radishes can fill small spaces between plants.
Limited space is not the only reason to consider growing veggies in containers. Health concerns or limited mobility may prevent you from the upkeep of a full garden plot. Time and a tight schedule might mean the full-size garden needs to happen another year. I get it. A garden is not for everyone — but fresh vegetables are.
Don’t fret if you don’t have one large pot. A beautiful edible garden is still possible. Find a few containers that somewhat match or at least work well together. Different sizes will let you vary what you grow. Choose the largest one for your beans, tomatoes, or the crop that will have the deepest roots.
Now you can be creative. With the help of plant stands and tables, you can play with height and create added interest within the grouping of containers. This also allows you to move your spillers. Maybe you want them mid-height so they will cascade down behind your bottom row of veggies or flowers. Adding marigolds to the design will add that golden color and keep bugs away from the other plants.
Vegetables are beautiful. I recently saw a floral design photo where celery and artichokes were the stars. The celery stalks were cut short, so the base created a stunning floral shape. Brussel sprouts and broccoli added texture and served as fillers.
Suppose broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and celery can fill a crystal bowl to create a prized arrangement. In that case, the gates are wide open to mix and match vegetables and herbs to create stunning edible container gardens for your porch or patio.