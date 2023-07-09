Hurricane High School junior Ty Steorts received the Gatorade Play It Forward grant after being named one of Gatorade’s 2023 West Virginia Players of the Year and has designated the funds to the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
Hurricane High School junior Ty Steorts received the Gatorade Play It Forward grant after being named one of Gatorade’s 2023 West Virginia Players of the Year and has designated the funds to the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
Screen capture
Hurricane High School junior Ty Steorts won Gatorade Player of the Year for boys’ cross country in West Virginia.
HURRICANE — Hurricane High School junior Ty Steorts received the Gatorade Play It Forward grant after being named one of Gatorade’s 2023 West Virginia Players of the Year and has designated the funds to the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance (MMTA).
Steorts won Gatorade Player of the Year for boys’ cross country in West Virginia, and each of the more than 600 Players of the Year recipients nationwide were awarded a $1,000 grant to donate to an organization of their choosing; Steorts chose MMTA. From there, he secured an additional grant for the same organization through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, as all recipients were given the opportunity to submit a video explaining why their chosen organization is deserving of a Spotlight Grant — an additional $10,000.
“This is such an honor to be named West Virginia Player of the Year,” Steorts said. “I was excited but also surprised because of how many excellent runners there are in the state. I have become such great friends with them, and we all push each other to be better.”
Steorts has been involved with the Meeks Mountain Trail system since its origins five years ago, and, as he runs cross country and track, he can often be found on the multi-use trail system.
“I decided on MMTA because these trails are the ones that helped me become the athlete that I am,” Steorts said.
Steorts also used to mountain bike competitively and trained on the trails, and he is a previous member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a youth mountain bike organization.
“During COVID when everything was shut down, I was on the mountain every day,” he said. “I enjoy running the trails with my friends and family. I know this trail system is being used by a lot of people in our community and was hoping to win and help with the expansion of all of this.”
Steorts said he has seen firsthand how much time and effort has gone into the construction of the trail system, all by volunteers like his father, Jason Steorts, and how it has impacted the greater Hurricane community and everyone who uses the trails.
“A lot of people involved with the trails are some of my best supporters, so if I can help give back to show my appreciation to them, then I’m so happy to show a small token of appreciation,” Steorts said. “This means a lot to me because I’m able to give back to an organization that has done so much for me and my family.”
Brandon Doerner, president of MMTA, said the organization plans to allocate the grant funds for much-needed repairs and updates along the trails.
“The immediate need is, over the past two or three years in putting this trail system together, we’ve used a lot of used lumber and things like that to build bridges until we could get some money going,” he said. “We’ve taken some donations for tools, but now we’ve got 30 miles of trails built and we’ve had to go back and start rebuilding the bridges.”
Installing culverts and drains and other utilities will also be made possible with the grant.
“We’ve done well with building up donations here and there, but money hasn’t built the trails — it’s the people, really, more than anything,” Doerner said.
Additional future plans for the trail system include an amphitheater, infrastructure such as restrooms and electricity, updating signage and more parking.
Doerner said receiving the grant is rewarding because the entire Steorts family, including Ty, has been instrumental and heavily involved in building the trail system.
“They’re very supportive, and it’s very rewarding to have somebody who was out there at the onset of all this win this incredible award,” he said. “Ty hasn’t forgotten about the trails, and that just speaks volumes of his community support, his character, his giving attitude.
“I don’t know how Gatorade could have found a better athlete or mission to give it to,” he continued.
Steorts was instrumental in getting the community’s youth involved in the trails and bringing in a younger demographic from the beginning, Doerner said.
“What was really unique is that Ty had a little bit of a following of friends who are all super talented mountain bikers, and they’d go out and play around, but what he didn’t realize was, he was growing the base of use out there with young folks,” Doerner said. “Because he was such a talented mountain biker, people loved to be around him.”
Steorts winning Player of the Year is a testament to not only his personality, but his overall athleticism, Doerner said.
“(I) can’t thank Ty enough,” Doerner said. “For him to think about of all the things he could give that to, and he gives back to something that he was part of in the very beginning, where it started, you can tell his heart’s in the right place.”
Steorts has received state and national accolades for running. As a freshman, he earned all-state in both cross country and track. During his sophomore season last year, Steorts won the state cross country meet and the state track meet in the 3200m. He also competed in the national Running Lane Cross Country Championship, where he finished fifth in cross country and in the 3200m, and with a time of 8:54, Steorts ranked third for all sophomores in the entire country as well as meeting his own personal goal of under nine minutes.
“My coaches, Jimmy Cunningham and Jonathan Fee, nominated me,” Steorts said. “There are a lot of great runners in the state, so this was quite the honor.”