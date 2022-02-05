The Huntington Museum of Art is poised to move forward with significant improvements to its trail system, thanks to a $143,550 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and matching gifts from The Teubert Foundation and the Wing 2 Wing Foundation.
The improvement project titled “This Land is Your Land” includes extending the Teubert Foundation Sensory Trail at HMA.
The “This Land is Your Land” project aims to expand and enhance its current nature trail system and provide opportunities for families and individuals to interact with and learn about nature.
“This project will double the length of the existing Teubert Foundation Sensory Trail in addition to enhancing both the sensory and hiking trails through the installation of educational signage and other conveniences,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said.
“Completing this project will result in interactive opportunities for families and individuals, particularly those with visual or physical limitations, to learn about their environment. We hope this trail system results in a happier, healthier, more informed, more inclusive community which sees itself closely connected to nature.”
For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.