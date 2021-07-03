The Great American Petting Farm is back for its 30th annual visit to West Virginia grocery stores, with furry, feathered farm friends for young shoppers and their families to enjoy. The farms are free to shoppers with any purchase from participating stores.
“The idea of this is to help promote more about American farm life and to introduce young children to farm animals,” said Bob Corey, whose family founded the Corey Brothers Produce Company and who has coordinated the event for independent grocers in the area since the tour began in the early 1980s.
“It’s a wonderful, family-friendly, wholesome attraction for customers in their communities.”
The Great American Animal Entertainment Company, which owns the petting farm, brings dozens of animals to local grocery stores, including llamas, wallabies, african pygmy goats, exotic sheep, vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks and deer.
The petting farms are open from Noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine. For more information visit greatamericanentertainment.com/petting-farm.html.