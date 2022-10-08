On the steps are (from left) Mike Winland, Jessica McGuire, CEO of Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center, and Brandon Batten. On the mezzanine (from left) are Ron Hughes, Brian Hamra, Jim Strawn dressed up for the Roark Sullivan Lifeway Center fundraiser.
CHARLESTON -- Polish your Oxfords and press your flapper dresses -- the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center will take guests back to the Roaring '20s at its Great Gatsby theme costume event on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Great Gatsby Night fundraiser will feature music, food, an open bar, flapper dancers, a magician and raffle games all evening -- from 6 until 10:30 p.m. at the Woman's Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St. E.
All money raised will support veterans programs and services. A 501 c3 non-profit organization, Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center provides solutions to veterans and non-veterans experiencing homelessness and links them with services needed for independent living.
“We currently serve well over 50% of West Virginia’s homeless veterans right here in the Kanawha Valley area," Roark-Sullivan CEO Jessica McGuire told the Gazette-Mail for a previous story. "A lot of the veterans in the state lack support, and with our programs, we’re able to empower them and then they’re able to be self-sustained so they’re not dependent on the social systems, but use them as a tool to step up and be self-sufficient.”
The event’s Platinum Title Sponsor is Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc.