CHARLESTON -- Polish your Oxfords and press your flapper dresses -- the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center will take guests back to the Roaring '20s at its Great Gatsby theme costume event on Friday, Oct. 14.

The Great Gatsby Night fundraiser will feature music, food, an open bar, flapper dancers, a magician and raffle games all evening -- from 6 until 10:30 p.m. at the Woman's Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St. E.

-- Staff reports

