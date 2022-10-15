LEWISBURG — Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair may not be as well-known as the legendary Agatha Christie in the mystery world, but their musical “Murder for Two” provides the same twists and turns, enigmatic clues, and thrilling conclusion.
Don’t believe it? See for yourself when Greenbrier Valley Theatre performs the musical, which opened on Oct. 14 and continues through Oct. 29.
Officer Marcus Moscowicz dreams of being a detective and knows he can solve the crime, but with so many suspects, it may be more difficult than he anticipated, according to a news release from the theater.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre will welcome two new faces to the stage as Trace Pool portrays Moscowicz opposite Ben Miller playing numerous eccentric suspects. The final nail in the coffin –both Pool and Miller play the piano themselves throughout the entire show.
Newcomer Dana Iannuzzi will provide direction for the musical mystery. The production will feature scenic design completed by Jessica Cancino, costume design by Jenna Fawn Brown, and lighting design by E. Tonry Lathroum. Elizabeth Salisch serves as the production stage manager and Richard Crowell as production manager.
“I think that mysteries have always been a really popular genre for entertainment. Things from the zany antics of Tim Curry in ‘Clue’ to the more modern-day versions like ‘Knives Out.’ Add a pair of dueling pianists, and what is not to love during the Halloween season?” Iannuzzi said in the release.
Now entering its 55th season, Greenbrier Valley Theatre is a mainstay and theatre destination located in Lewisburg, West Virginia. It has been recognized as a “West Virginia Jewel of the Hills,” awarded the Living the Dream Service Organization Honor Roll by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, and is a multi-year recipient of Non-Profit Business of the Year. GVT provides year-round programing and education with the goal to enlighten, enrich, and enliven throughout the region.
Tickets are $32 for general seating, $29 for senior citizens age 60 and older, and $20 for students. For more information on tickets, shows, and the organization’s history, visit the theatre’s website: www.gvtheatre.org or call the box office at 304-645-3838.