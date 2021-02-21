Emma Green was about 10 years old when it began — the thoughts and habits that eventually grew into a full-fledged eating disorder that very nearly claimed her life.
“The first time I remember struggling with body image issues and restricting my eating and stuff was, like, fifth grade ... I started doing little things, like, I wouldn’t eat as much of my lunch and my parents didn’t know.”
Her body was changing in ways she didn’t like, and the sense of being uncomfortable in her own skin grew.
Eventually, “not much lunch” became no lunch at all, and that led to the same thing for breakfast, and pushing her food around on her plate at dinner time.
By seventh grade, “Any time I ate food, I would secretly work out,” she said.
Already active in dance, track and lacrosse, she was naturally thin, and the changes weren’t obvious to friends and family at first.
By the time it was obvious, her condition was so dire that it was almost too late. Now 18, a graduating senior at George Washington High School, healthy and happy, Emma is acutely aware of just how lucky she is. She’s speaking out publicly in time for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Feb. 22-28, in the hopes that her story can help others before it’s too late for them.
Finding out
By eighth grade, it was impossible to hide her alarmingly slim frame. People were commenting. There were lots of questions. Conversations with her parents became intense.
“It would be them not understanding what’s going on and me not eating. I think that’s natural for any parent or family that’s going through something like this ... The first instinct is they’re just upset that their kid isn’t doing this one thing that they’re supposed to be doing,” said Emma.
“Those who are suffering with eating disorders, especially those with anorexia ... there are processes that they employ so they can hide that from the public. And one of those things happens to be wearing really baggy clothes,” said her mother, Mary Green.
One particularly volatile conversation turned into a shouting match between mother and daughter. Driven by fear — panic, really — for both of them, it started over lunch, because Emma wouldn’t eat.
“It was terrifying,” said Mary. “You’re frightened to death because there is something going on with your child that you love and your goal in life is to protect them and you don’t know how. And you feel very vulnerable. You feel powerless.
“Just little things like pushing, moving the food around the plate and not eating things that she had once eaten without hesitation ... We were scared to death.”
They were in the car, after that loud, angry confrontation, heading to a dance event.
“And I basically just admitted it to her and broke down in the car, telling her,” said Emma.
“You said ‘Mommy’ — I think you still called me Mommy then — ‘I can’t eat,’” said Mary. “And that, to me, was a pivotal moment because she finally had acknowledged, for herself and for us, there was an issue.”
“It wasn’t that I didn’t want to eat the food. I love food. I’ve always loved food. It was that I was genuinely terrified of it ... Like whatever your biggest fear is, it was that for me,” said Emma.
Mary and her husband, Larry, Emma’s dad, saw red flags and warning signs everywhere.
They knew, but they didn’t know.
Until Emma admitted it in the car that day.
“Even in light of everything, all the science, the conversations, that her clothes were probably getting bigger, it was those words that finally confirmed what we all knew,” said Mary.
Emma had an annual checkup a few days later. The day before, her dance instructor, alarmed, pulled Larry aside at rehearsal. It was a hard conversation, he said, but a relief in some ways “to have someone else kind of confirm, or validate, what we were starting to see at the same time.”
Facing the numbers
Having convinced herself that whatever concerns she had were no big deal, the appointment with Emma’s doctor was a harsh reality check.
“Immediately it was evident that something was wrong because my heart rate was extremely low, my weight was extremely low, my BMI was extremely low,” said Emma.
At 5 feet, 6 inches tall, she weighed around 85 pounds. Her heart rate was in the 40s. It was shocking, even to her.
“I’ve always been healthy ... So my doctor had noticed that,” said Emma. “And I think right then and there, she just kind of sat down and was like, ‘There’s no explanation today. So I think that we need to talk about it.’ And I just admitted to it because I knew there wasn’t really anything else for me to say. I couldn’t have hidden it any more. The numbers were right there in plain sight.”
Atypically for many struggling with anorexia, Emma hadn’t weighed herself in recent memory.
“I had no idea how much I weighed, so looking down at the scale, my heart dropped to my stomach,” she said.
Still, she thought she could handle it just fine on her own.
The doctor said Emma couldn’t dance — it was just too dangerous. As for handling things on her own? She allowed a single week to turn things around.
“She said if I came back and things weren’t better, or they were the exact same ... they would be finding a solution for us, which would probably mean some sort of long-term treatment. That was the most devastating thing for me to hear,” said Emma.
Getting treatment
The doctor might’ve been patient, but Emma’s parents weren’t willing to wait that long.
“If there’s an issue in my life, I want to fix it, and this was something that was out of my control and I couldn’t fix, and it was harming the person I love more than I love myself,” said Mary.
She and Larry had already spent long nights doing research well into the early morning hours. A local clinical psychologist, Dr. Jessica Luzier, director of the WVU Disordered Eating Center of Charleston, helped them locate a facility in North Carolina she thought would be a good fit for their daughter.
“I remember perfectly,” Emma said. “I was sitting in my mom’s office and she walked in and she said, ‘You’re going to pack your bags tonight.’ And I said, ‘I’m going to pack my bags to go where?’ And she told me that I was going to a long-term treatment facility for eating disorders.
“It was a very short turnover. I didn’t even really have time to say goodbye to my friends. I remember I told maybe two or three friends and then I was just gone and it was it was crazy.”
They left at dawn. In the five or so hours it took to make the drive, there were precious few words exchanged between mother and daughter. Maybe half a dozen.
“No, I was not happy with that. But I also didn’t know anything about where I was going. I didn’t know how long I would be there. I don’t even think I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to have my phone. Or that I would not have the majority of my clothes or my shoes. Like, I didn’t understand everything that was going to be taken away from me besides just not being home with my friends,” said Emma.
She was furious, convinced she could have recovered on her own, and not interested in following the treatment plan.
The first few days were full of angry tears.
“I think that I was in very much denial whenever I got there ... And I’m also just a naturally stubborn person. So I don’t want to do something, I’m not going to do it. And that’s how I was for a little while,” she said.
She had gone from a fun, flexible schedule to a rigid, strict routine that included five meals a day. And she was required to stay in a wheelchair, because her weight and heart rate were so low that just standing was too much activity — it burned too many calories.
“Going from choosing if I was going to eat or not to being sat down at certain times and basically given food on a plate and sitting there until you finish it is a lot different than where I was at before that,” she said.
Mary and Larry stayed for a couple of days of family therapy and educational programs. Emma mostly cried. But as they were leaving, Mary glanced back and watched her daughter walk over to another girl, smiling, and sit down, and Mary thought for the first time in forever, “She’s going to be okay.”
Emma quickly became close friends with a girl who had been there for four or five months, and left a few days after Emma arrived.
“And I kind of just, like, thought, ‘The only way to get out of here is to do what they tell me to do.’ I was like, ‘I want my life back so bad. I want to go home. I want to see my family and my friends. I want to be able to dance. I want to go to school. I want to have my phone. I want to hug my dog. There are so many things that I want to do.’
“And I was like, ‘If I don’t do this, then I’m never going to be able to leave or ever even get out of here,’ because there are people there that had gone back five, six, seven times,’” she said.
“And I think I also looked at them like, ‘I don’t want to be like that. I don’t want this to be the rest of my life. I don’t want to be 30 years old at another treatment facility, never being able to do things that I love to do.’ And that’s kind of where it clicked. That was my only way out, was to get better. There was no other option,” she said.
A few days after she was admitted, Emma called her parents for her nightly call. It was Dec. 19, 2016 — a date forever seared into her father’s mind.
“I’ll remember that call for the rest of my life, because Emma said, ‘Guess what?’ And then she said, ‘I completed all my meals today,’” said Larry. “From that day forward through today, Emma has never stopped completing her meals. I tell her every year that Dec. 19 is my favorite day of the year.”
Life in recovery
Emma was in full-time treatment for five months, until April, 2017. She gained a healthy amount of weight, and a new perspective about it all. And yet, as excited as she was to be going home, leaving the security of those walls she had hated proved hard when the time finally came. They offered a sense of comfort and safety she hadn’t had before.
In treatment, some topics of conversation were forbidden. Certain movies or shows were off limits. The facility had been stripped of anything that might trigger a setback for patients. At home in the real world, “There’s no filters on society. Anyone can say what they want, do what they want ... And it was really scary,” she said.
Her classmates were “super excited” to see her. But there were comments: “Oh! You look so different!” And “I didn’t even recognize you!”
Emma, though, has been blessed with a strong set of supportive friends who’ve never really been negative about other people’s bodies — or their own. That helped. And when people said the wrong thing, asked too invasive a question, she was able to recognize that it was awkward but not malicious.
“I was one of the first people that I know who had ever gone through something like that, especially in our school or in this community,” she said.
That unique status, she realized, provided an opportunity to speak out about eating disorders. She’s been involved in Eating Disorder Awareness events, and launched a blog: learningtolovemyself.org.
She wants the world to know that there’s not a single age range or gender that’s affected. That treatment and recovery are not easy, but possible. And that it’s important to call it what it is: a mental illness.
“I have never been ashamed of that term,” Emma said. “If anything, I feel like I’ve kind of embraced it because I think that in today’s society, a lot of people feel like that’s something that’s taboo to talk about ... But the more that we continue to call it something else, the more that we need to not talk about it or not address it or not say that we have it, then we create a stigma around it.
“I don’t want to do that. Like, I want to say that I have it and that I’ve gotten over it and that I pushed through it. And that’s something that I can proudly say.”