Haunted houses and happenings

The Haunted Trails of Valley Park
7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26.
Advance tickets $5. Tickets at the gate $8.
1 Valley Park Road, Hurricane.
Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum “Ward 4 Haunted House”
7 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Oct. 24-27, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.
General admission $25.50
S. Avenue, Weston. Call 304-269-5070.
Fantasy Maze Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation
5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 25-27.
Tickets $5. Call 304-696-5954.
Ritter Park, Huntington.
Fear on the Farm
7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2.
Haunted houses $15. Escape rooms $20. Packages available.
8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. Call 681-203-3683.
Go Go Scare Show
7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.
Tickets $13.
108 Academy Drive, Ripley. Call 304-532-4230.
Nightmare on the Gorge
7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 2.
Adults $15. Youth $13. Zip-line package available.
Ace Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-465-0236.
Haunted Majestic
6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.
The Majestic, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Call 304-416-0445.
Discovering the Paranormal with J.J. Johnson
6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Free (reservations required).
Craik-Patton House, U.S. 60 Daniel Boone Roadside Park. Call 304-925-5341.
12th annual Ghost Walk of Historic Bramwell
5 p.m. Oct. 26.
Concert, 5 p.m.; costume contest, 6 p.m.; walk at dark (around 6:30 p.m.)
$10 advance $15 at the door.
Train Depot and town hall, Bramwell. 304-431-2424.
The Kenova Pumpkin House
Begins Oct. 26 and lasts 7 to 10 days (based on weather and the lifespan of the pumpkins). Free. Held in conjunction with the C-K AutumnFest.
748 Beech St., Kenova.