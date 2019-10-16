You are the owner of this article.
Haunted houses and happenings

The Haunted Trails of Valley Park

7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26.

Advance tickets $5. Tickets at the gate $8.

1 Valley Park Road, Hurricane.

Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum “Ward 4 Haunted House”

7 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Oct. 24-27, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.

General admission $25.50

S. Avenue, Weston. Call 304-269-5070.

Fantasy Maze Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation

5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 25-27.

Tickets $5. Call 304-696-5954.

Ritter Park, Huntington.

Fear on the Farm

7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2.

Haunted houses $15. Escape rooms $20. Packages available.

8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. Call 681-203-3683.

Go Go Scare Show

7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.

Tickets $13.

108 Academy Drive, Ripley. Call 304-532-4230.

Nightmare on the Gorge

7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 2.

Adults $15. Youth $13. Zip-line package available.

Ace Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-465-0236.

Haunted Majestic

6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.

The Majestic, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Call 304-416-0445.

Discovering the Paranormal with J.J. Johnson

6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

Free (reservations required).

Craik-Patton House, U.S. 60 Daniel Boone Roadside Park. Call 304-925-5341.

12th annual Ghost Walk of Historic Bramwell

5 p.m. Oct. 26.

Concert, 5 p.m.; costume contest, 6 p.m.; walk at dark (around 6:30 p.m.)

$10 advance $15 at the door.

Train Depot and town hall, Bramwell. 304-431-2424.

The Kenova Pumpkin House

Begins Oct. 26 and lasts 7 to 10 days (based on weather and the lifespan of the pumpkins). Free. Held in conjunction with the C-K AutumnFest.

748 Beech St., Kenova.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Amos, Jan - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Cantley, Shirley - Noon, Hopkins Fork Community Church.

Collins, John - 1 p.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.

Jett, Roland - 1 p.m., America Legion Hall.

Lowe, Angela - 8 p.m., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan.

May, Gary - 1 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Payne Sr., Merle - 11 a.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Short, Carl - 7:30 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Townsend, John - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Walker, Franklin - 1:30 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Zachwieja, Sandra - 12:30 p.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.