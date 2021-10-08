The Thomas Foundation will host its first Thomas Health Employ Artisan Showcase and Fall Fest Craft Fair on Friday, October 15 at the Thomas Hospital Pavilion Lawn, featuring artistic works crafted by Thomas Health employees.
“We want to showcase our talented health care heroes outside of the talents we see everyday within the health care system,” said Bethany Kinder, Director of Communications and Development.
“We realize how much sacrifice, courage and bravery our employees put forth every day and we hope to give them an opportunity to do something fun and showcase their talent and make profits in the process.”
The idea came from Stacey Brewer, the hospital’s director of patient financial services, who began crafting in her spare time four or five years ago.
“Especially with the pandemic, it’s nice to be able to go home and have a project to work on where your mind can focus on something else for a while,” said Brewer, who sells who handcrafted door hangers and decorative signs.
Other craft items on display and for sale on a cash-only basis will include wreaths, t-shirts, handmade jewelry, hand painted wine cork and jeweled art, baked goods, tumblers, balloon art, no-sew pillows, flower arrangements, monogrammed items, wood crafts, crocheted items and hand painted canvases.
Two food trucks, Buster’s Blazin’ Grill and Skeeber Flobs KettleKorn, will also be on site, and the event includes free parking and admission. The Thomas Hospital Pavilion is located at 4605 MacCorkle Ave. S.W., in South Charleston. For more information visit the Thomas Health Foundation Facebook page or call 304-766-4340.