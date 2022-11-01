Hold off before throwing that pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.
Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
Here are some ideas:
Compost it
Composting is a great, sustainable way to dispose of food waste.
Gardeners can add pumpkins to the compost pile after removing any remaining seeds and being sure to cut off decorative material such as glitter, paint, stickers and candle wax. Slice the pumpkin into smaller pieces, scatter and bury them into the pile. And don’t worry if the pumpkin has already started getting moldy — those microorganisms aid the composting process.
Pumpkins, other vegetable scraps and grass clippings in compost piles are high in nitrogen. Provide equal or higher amounts of carbon-based materials such as leaves, sawdust, wood chips or cardboard. Occasionally add water to the compost pile. Turning it over with a rake or pitchfork ensures that oxygen is mixed in.
Some community gardens accept pumpkins and other food scraps to add to their compost piles.
Cut your pumpkin into pieces and throw it in the woods or hang it from a tree. Birds, squirrels, deer, foxes and other forest creatures will love it. Don’t set out any painted pumpkins because the paint can be toxic to animals.
Salvaged pumpkin seeds are a tasty treat for a wide variety of birds such as cardinals, sparrows, finches and chickadees, including when mixed with other seeds such as sunflowers.
Donate it to a farm
There are three local farms that accept uncarved and unpainted pumpkins and gourds: Nancy's Coup in Wayne, Henny Lane Farmstead in Culloden and Young Housing in Elkview.
It is recommended to reach out to the individual farms and sanctuaries listed for drop-off hours and quantity limits. Contact information is available on this map from Pumpkins for Pigs.