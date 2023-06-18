Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

RIPLEY — Commemorating its 61st anniversary this year, the Mountain Start Art and Craft Fair continues its tradition of celebrating Appalachian culture and history.

Dubbed the “granddaddy” of West Virginia heritage events, this year’s MSACF will take place at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley and will begin Friday, June 30, and run through Sunday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

