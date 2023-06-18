RIPLEY — Commemorating its 61st anniversary this year, the Mountain Start Art and Craft Fair continues its tradition of celebrating Appalachian culture and history.
Dubbed the “granddaddy” of West Virginia heritage events, this year’s MSACF will take place at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley and will begin Friday, June 30, and run through Sunday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Friday at the fair will be Agriculture Day; Saturday is Youth Day; and Veterans and Heroes Day will take place Sunday, according to Buddy Davidson, communications officer for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, one of the organizers of the event.
“We’re hoping we get some nice weather and that we get a really large crowd to come out and enjoy all the sights and sounds and artistry that we have on display at Cedar Lakes during this event,” Davidson said.
The fair’s entertainments will include an antique engine show; an antique tractor parade; blacksmithing; cast-iron cooking demonstrations; a quilt show with the theme “The Fabric of Our Lives” and more.
For the first time, this year’s MSACF will also have a fiddle contest on Sunday, July 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., adding to the already abundant musical attractions and traditions, Davidson said.
“If you’ve ever been to the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair, just the music attractions that we have are really fantastic; there are great, great players that show up, and I’m really thrilled to see what’s going to happen with this fiddle contest,” he said.
There will also be a fishing derby for kids Saturday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m., Davidson said, adding that the MSACF is a great event for the entire family and especially gives younger generations an opportunity to learn about the Mountain State’s culture and heritage.
“It lets a younger generation understand that they are capable of doing and making things on their own as well, and plus, it’s our history and our heritage and we should cherish that here in Appalachia because we have a very rich one,” he said.
The MSACF harkens back to the time when people had to rely on what they did with their own hands, Davidson said.
“So when they needed something, they had to make it,” Davidson said. “I think it’s important that those traditions continue to live, so that we will continue to be able to do things for ourselves.”
Many of the skills that the fair’s artisans put on display have disappeared from everyday life, MSACF President Jean Smith said in a news release.
“What makes this event different from most is that visitors can experience an era when West Virginians relied on what they could make and do with their own hands, and visitors can actually make some of these crafts for free and take them home with them,” Smith said.
Juried artisans will have handmade creations for sale in an artisan showcase, including crafts, paintings, jewelry, woodworking, weaving, pottery and more.
Additionally, traditional cuisine, such as stone-ground cornmeal and apple butter, will be for sale, and food trucks will also be set up at the fair. Attendees will be able to purchase other West Virginia-made food products, including wine, honey, maple syrup and more at the fair’s marketplace.
Though the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is happening the same weekend, Davidson said he hopes visitors will attend both events.
“We understand that that Regatta is happening, but this is not an either-or proposition,” he said. “We’d love for folks to come visit us during the day and then go visit Charleston during the evening.”
Admission is $5 for attendees 12 and older and free for children aged 11 and younger. Pets are allowed on a leash, and golf carts are available to and from the free parking area.
“The grounds are nice and flat. There are places to sit on a bale of straw,” he said. “It’s nice and breezy, dog friendly—but please keep them on a leash and clean up after them. Kids, old folks, pets: all have a great time.
“If we get some rain, come out after it goes away,” he continued. “It’s June and July; we’ll get some downpours on occasion, don’t let that stop you from coming out.”
For more information, including a schedule and a complete list of events, demonstrations and interactive activities, Davidson said to visit the fair’s website at www.msacf.com.