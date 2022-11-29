Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221127_hd_smallbiz
Buy Now

Susan Pratt, of Huntington (left), and Kimberly Booth, of Huntington, look at items inside Full Circle Gifts & Goods as people shop at Heritage Station during Small Business Saturday on Saturday in Huntington. The local shop also saw an uptick in orders on Cyber Monday through its retail website.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Gift-giving is difficult and Julian Givi, an assistant professor of marketing for the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at the West Virginia University proved it.

“I always assumed people give to make recipients happy,” Givi said. “But that’s not the case. When we give gifts, we want to make the recipient happy and we want to make ourselves happy. The gift has to accomplish two goals that sometimes contrast, because givers and recipients often want different things out of a gift.” 

Stories you might like

Recommended for you