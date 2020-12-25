Behold, the first edition of Christmas Pets 2020.
Maybe it’s because so many of you were working and stressing from home this year. Maybe it’s because so many pets were climbing the walls. Or maybe — just maybe — the Christmas spirit found its way into more homes than ever this year, because it somehow knew that we all needed a little extra cheer.
But we received well over double the number of pet photos we normally get for this annual photo display. We’ve included as many as we could this week — and promise to share as many as possible next week as well. Enjoy!